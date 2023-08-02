Advertisement
Beyonce pays tribute to stabbed fan

  • Beyoncé paid tribute to a fan who was stabbed to death in London last week.
  • She shared a photo of Nicole Smallman on Instagram.
  • A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders.
On Sunday, the singer shared a photo of Nicole Smallman, 27, on her Instagram Story. Smallman was a big fan of Beyoncé and had attended many of her concerts.

“Rest in peace, Nicole Smallman,” Beyoncé wrote. “My heart goes out to her family and loved ones.”

Smallman was stabbed to death on September 7th in London. Her sister, Bibaa Henry, 46, was also killed in the attack. The two women were found dead in a park in Wembley.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murders.

Beyoncé’s tribute to Smallman was met with praise from fans. Many people thanked the singer for her kind words and said that it was a touching gesture.

“This is so beautiful,” one fan wrote. “Beyoncé is such a class act.”

“Thank you for this,” another fan said. “Nicole was such a fan of yours and this means a lot to her family and friends.”

Beyoncé’s tribute to Smallman is a reminder of the power of music to bring people together. It is also a reminder of the importance of speaking out against violence.

