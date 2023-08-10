Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill Join Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh for New ‘Chick Flick’

Thank You For Coming is a chick flick starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

The film is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in The Lady Killer.

Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar has introduced her upcoming movie titled “Thank You For Coming.” The film, helmed by Karan Boolani, is a collaborative production of Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Alongside Bhumi, the cast features Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The project is co-produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobhaa Kapoor.

Rhea’s shared poster features Bhumi adorned in a glamorous golden lehenga, striking an eccentric pose amidst fellow girls, who are also dressed ornately. The scene captures them enjoying red wine, each exhibiting diverse expressions. Bhumi’s own shared poster showcases the girls donning various attires, seated back-to-back. A third poster depicts the girls in astonishment, spilling wine across the table.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Advertisement

Rhea provided a caption for her post, “Crying and screaming and jumping! We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF.” Bhumi wrote, “Let the kalesh begin! See you in Toronto!” Shehnaaz also wrote, “Kaccha pyaar, Kaminapan aur Kalesh in the biggest chick flick of the year!!!! See you in Toronto!” Further information regarding the movie’s details and storyline is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Advertisement

In the past, Rhea Kapoor has been involved in producing movies such as “Aisha” starring Sonam Kapoor and “Veere Di Wedding,” featuring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and others.

In the upcoming months, Bhumi will share the screen with Arjun Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh in the movie “The Lady Killer.” Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut alongside Salman Khan in the directorial “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” which also featured Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in significant roles. Kusha was part of the second season of “Masaba Masaba,” while Dolly appeared in “Modern Love Mumbai,” “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag,” and “Double XL.”

Also Read Imran Khan Confirms Bollywood Comeback: ‘I’m Working on It’ Imran Khan has announced his return to Bollywood after a 7-year. He...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.