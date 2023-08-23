Bilal Abbas and Durefishan to feature in an upcoming project

Bilal Abbas Khan boasts a substantial fan base, and his fans are always eagerly anticipating his upcoming projects. What makes Bilal stand out is his ability to bring a unique essence to each character he portrays, ensuring that each role is distinct from his previous ones.

Recently, he captured hearts in “Kuch Ankahi,” and now he’s set to appear in “Ishq Murshid” alongside Durefishan Saleem. In this drama, Bilal will be sporting a completely new look, and it appears to have a similar blend of lighthearted moments and drama as seen in “Pyar Ke Sadqay.” The initial glimpse of the lead couple has already piqued the interest of viewers, leaving them eagerly anticipating the show.

“Ishq Murshid” is penned by Abdul Khaliq Khan and directed by Farooq Rind. The drama’s OST, sung and composed by Ahmed Jahanzeb with lyrics by Sabir Zafar, has been released, and it’s sure to evoke a range of emotions when you listen to it.

