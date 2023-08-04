Advertisement
Billie Eilish honors late Angus Cloud with Euphoria song

Billie Eilish honors late Angus Cloud with Euphoria song

Billie Eilish honors late Angus Cloud with Euphoria song

Billie Eilish honors late Angus Cloud with Euphoria song

  • The world is saddened by the loss of Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fez in Euphoria.
  • Billie Eilish used her stage at Lollapalooza to honor the memory of the Angus Cloud.
  • She chose Euphoria song.
Billie Eilish, at her Lollapalooza concert, paid tribute to him by performing “Never Felt So Alone,” a song featured in Euphoria. Many co-stars have also expressed their grief over his passing.

Billie Eilish began her show with some of her familiar songs like “Bad Guy,” which the crowd loved. Towards the end, she paid tribute to Angus Cloud, the late actor, with a song from Euphoria.

The emotional performance left the audience in disbelief and missing the young actor.

Many of Angus Cloud’s co-stars expressed their sadness about his passing. At Lollapalooza, Billie Eilish dedicated a whole segment to him and shared her thoughts on his loss.

Co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney also posted heartfelt tributes on their Instagram. While the reason for his death hasn’t been disclosed, fans speculate that the passing of his father might have contributed to his depression.

