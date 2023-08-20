Billie Eilish Reflects On ‘Shocking’ Music Transition

During a recent appearance on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, Billie Eilish delved into her creative process as a teenager versus her current approach. She discussed the comparisons she’s been making, aiming to reassure herself that she’s still capable of exploring different avenues. She shared with the British artist, “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way, and trying to be like ‘it’s ok to do that. I’m ok. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.'”

Eilish’s rise to fame began at the age of 13 with the release of Ocean Eyes on SoundCloud. Collaborating with her brother Finneas, she has since released two studio albums, earning Grammy recognition along the way.

Her most recent album, Happier Than Ever, was released in 2021. Reflecting on that time, she revealed that both she and Finneas felt confident that they had everything figured out. However, after a year and a half of touring and returning to their work, Eilish acknowledged the transformative effect of age: “And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older — and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump.”

Eilish further described grappling with the changes she’s experienced, especially in her voice, and how her presence in the creative space has evolved. She shared, “I’ve been having to try and convince myself that it’s ok and that I haven’t lost it. It’s just different… The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then… The voice-changing thing is a trip. It’s all kind of shocking.”

As she continues to navigate this creative journey, Eilish is gradually becoming more accepting of change. She expressed, “I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ok, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.”

