Bipasha Basu’s Daughter Born with Heart Defect

Bollywood stars Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, daughter Devi, in November last year. The couple has been generous in treating their fans to adorable pictures and videos of their little one and cherished family moments. However, in a recent conversation with Neha Dhupia on Instagram, Bipasha opened up about the challenges she faced during motherhood, revealing a heartbreaking story of her daughter’s health struggles.

During the candid conversation, Bipasha shared that shortly after giving birth, she and Karan received devastating news about their daughter’s health. It was discovered that Devi was born with two holes in her heart, a condition known as a ventricular septal defect (VSD). The couple learned about this condition three days after Devi’s birth and had to make the tough decision to have their three-month-old daughter undergo surgery to correct the defect.

The actress admitted that the experience was extremely difficult, and it had a profound impact on her emotionally. Bipasha became visibly upset during the conversation, expressing how tough it was to see her little one go through such a challenging time. She revealed that they did not immediately discuss the matter with their families, and the initial months after Devi’s birth were filled with mixed emotions as they tried to process everything.

Bipasha candidly shared her internal conflict and the weight of the decision to have her daughter undergo open-heart surgery. She acknowledged the sadness and burden she felt, but she also wanted to ensure her daughter’s well-being. The couple sought medical advice and researched extensively before taking the necessary steps.

Thankfully, Devi’s surgery was successful, and the little one is doing well now. Despite the trying moments, Bipasha expressed her gratitude for her daughter’s resilience and strength throughout the ordeal.

Through sharing her family’s journey, Bipasha hopes to raise awareness and provide information to other mothers who might be facing similar challenges. The actress emphasized the importance of seeking support and knowledge during difficult times.

As Bipasha recalled the six hours when Devi was in the operating room, she revealed that it felt like her life had come to a standstill. However, she remains grateful for the successful outcome and cherishes the precious moments with her daughter even more.

In the end, Bipasha’s openness about her family’s struggles touched the hearts of many, highlighting the strength and resilience of both parents and children in the face of adversity. Her story serves as a reminder that amidst the smiles and laughter, every family has their share of hardships, and sharing these experiences can help build a stronger support system for others going through similar challenges in their journey of parenthood.

