Bipasha Basu’s Solitude: 15 Days Alone After Devi’s Birth

In a candid and emotional Instagram Live session with Neha Dhupia on Saturday, Bipasha Basu, the renowned actress, opened up about one of the toughest phases of her life. The 44-year-old actress revealed that her daughter Devi had to undergo a challenging six-hour operation for ventricular septal defect (VSD) shortly after birth. Devi was conceived through IVF, and just three days after delivery, Basu received the heartbreaking news about the two holes in her daughter’s heart.

Basu described the initial days as extremely difficult, revealing that she spent the first 40 days and nights without a moment’s sleep. It took her nearly 40 days to come to terms with the situation, accept it, and understand the gravity of her daughter’s medical condition.

Adding to the already challenging situation, Basu’s husband, Karan Singh Grover, was away from the city due to a film shoot, leaving her feeling lonely and isolated. Even though Grover attempted to return, his work commitments hindered him from being there for 15 crucial days.

To safeguard her daughter’s health, Basu made the difficult decision of not allowing anyone with cold or cough symptoms to meet Devi. This led her to keep the matter to herself, causing her family to wonder about her unusual behavior during that time. However, Basu’s protective instincts for her daughter were fierce, and she was determined to shield Devi from any potential risk.

Fortunately, after a challenging period, the family has now entered a more normal phase. Basu expressed joy in being able to take Devi on holidays and let her freely interact with animals at friends’ houses. She praised her daughter’s fearless and adventurous nature, highlighting how Devi loves all creatures and shows remarkable courage in various situations.

Currently, the family of three is leading a beautiful life together, with Karan Singh Grover gearing up for his upcoming film “Fighter,” alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Bipasha Basu’s touching revelation about her daughter’s medical journey and her resilient nature has won the hearts of her fans, inspiring many with her strength and devotion as a mother.

