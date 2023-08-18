Bipasha’s Daughter Devi and Karan’s Charming Chalisa

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover stepped into parenthood with immense joy as they welcomed their daughter.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover stepped into parenthood with immense joy as they welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November of the previous year. Ever since then, their happiness has known no bounds, as they continuously share endearing glimpses of their little bundle of joy. Recently, celebrating Devi’s ninth month, Bipasha posted a heartwarming snapshot of her “warrior princess.” And just recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share an utterly charming video capturing Devi’s bedtime routines that are sure to melt hearts.

In the video posted by Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover is seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa to their daughter Devi as part of her bedtime ritual. The site is incredibly heartwarming as Devi reacts with the utmost cuteness, touching her father’s face and cooing in the most adorable manner. Bipasha, capturing this cherished moment, can be heard laughing delightfully in the background as Devi produces the sweetest sounds. Undoubtedly, this video is a gem that brightens up the Internet. Bipasha captioned the video with the words, “Bedtime Rituals Papa, Mamma & Devi,” accompanied by evil eye and heart emojis.

Fans couldn’t contain their adoration for Devi’s endearing charm. Comments flooded in, with one expressing, “OMG!! THIS IS SO CUTE, HER VOICE,” while another noted, “Beautiful, such a wonderful bedtime ritual… Reflects the pure values and culture you’re instilling in her… She’s a truly blessed soul… Aptly named Devi.” A comment also highlighted, “Her voice and happiness reach another level when her papa is with her.” The video has truly captured the hearts of many.

In a separate instance, Bipasha shared a personal revelation during an Instagram live session with Neha Dhupia. She disclosed that Devi had undergone a challenging six-hour surgery for a ventricular septal defect (VSD). Bipasha recounted how within three days of Devi’s birth, she learned about the two holes in her daughter’s heart. She described the initial period as one filled with sleepless nights and a prolonged process of understanding and accepting the situation.

In sum, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s journey into parenthood has been one of profound love and resilience. Their dedication to their daughter’s well-being and their willingness to share their personal moments with the world has truly touched the hearts of many.

