Bollywood Celebs Mourn the Loss Of Art Director Nitin Desai

Renowned art director Nitin Desai, a recipient of four National Awards for Best Art Direction, tragically passed away at the age of 57. The reports suggest that he died by suicide, with his life ending at his own ND Studios in Karjat. Bollywood celebrities, including Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and others, expressed their condolences and mourned the loss of the talented artist.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, “Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft-spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend.”

Actress Parineeti Chopra was heartbroken and said, “Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir.”

Veteran actress Hema Malini shared a throwback picture with Desai and mourned his loss. She wrote, “Shocking news this morning – Art Director Nitin Desai is no more. Such a warm human being, associated with many of my projects and ballets, his passing is a terrible loss to the film industry. May he find peace wherever he is.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh couldn’t accept the shocking news. He said, “Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace, style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength. Om Shanti.”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed his condolences. He said, “Just heard the devastating news about the passing of multiple National award-winner Art Director Nitin Desai. It’s hard to believe. Had the privilege of working with him on four remarkable films. #TrafficSignal, #fashion , #jail & #InduSarkar His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. We will miss you Dada. #OmShanti.”

Raees director Rahul Dholakia wrote, “Shocking #NitinDesai – May his soul rest in peace- was one of the best production designers we had;-I met and worked with him on Hum Panchi Ek Daal ke – heartfelt condolences to his team, his family, and the staff at ND studio.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote on Twitter, “I can’t believe this news. Nitin Desai was the best at what he did. We worked on a few films together. Always smiling, always making life easier on set. This news is devastating. Rest In Peace, my friend. You will always be missed.”

Actress Renuka Shahane also mourned the shocking and heartbreaking loss.

Nitin Desai, known for creating magnificent sets in blockbuster films, collaborated with renowned directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and others. He had left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his exceptional artistry and talent.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

