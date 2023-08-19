Border 2: Sunny Deol and Young Actors Unite for ‘Border’ Sequel

Sunny Deol likely to be the sole returning actor from the original “Border” in “Border 2.”

Following the immense triumph of Sunny Deol’s movie “Gadar 2,” there are speculations of the actor’s involvement in “Border 2.” It is said that JP Dutta, the director of the 1997 blockbuster “Border,” will produce this sequel. According to reports, the upcoming film will introduce a fresh ensemble cast of youthful performers. An official declaration regarding this matter is anticipated within the next few weeks.

The 1997 movie “Border” featured a star-studded cast including Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, and Sharbani Mukherjee. Alongside these younger actors were esteemed figures like Raakhee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Puneet Issar. The film achieved remarkable success during the 90s, ranking among the era’s most significant blockbusters.

Shedding light on the sequel, source revealed “The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle.”

“Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon,” the source added.

Sunny Deol and his co-star Ameesh Patel from Gadar 2 are basking in the glory of the movie’s triumph. They recently marked the achievement of the film in Dubai. Additionally, the movie features Utkarsh Sharma, the son of Gadar 2’s director Anil Sharma, portraying Charanjeet, the son of Tara Singh. Utkarsh Sharma had previously appeared as Charanjeet in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha when he was a young actor.

As Gadar 2 enters its second week, it maintains its strong performance at the box office, raking in substantial earnings. The movie has already surpassed the ₹ 300 crore mark in the national market and shows no signs of slowing down, with theaters mostly packed to capacity.

