Box Office Collection: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Surpasses ₹150 Cr in India

The film has grossed ₹150 crore in India.

It has grossed $19.2 million internationally.

The film has been directed by Karan Johar.

Karan Johar’s romantic comedy “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” has marked one month since its theatrical debut on July 28. Demonstrating consistent dominance at the box office, the film has gradually achieved a noteworthy milestone of ₹150 crore within India and $19.2 million internationally.

On Monday, a movie industry analyst shared the most recent film statistics on Twitter.“Despite several new releases, #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has reached ₹ 150 Crs NBOC in India.. It’s performing outstanding in Overseas.. Has grossed a huge $19.2 Million.. Jus next to #Pathaan in 2023.. Total is around ₹ 340 Crs gross WW..,” wrote Ramesh Bala.

Since its premiere, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has encountered tough rivalry from three significant releases. To begin with, Sunny Deol’s action-packed movie Gadar 2 managed to achieve a remarkable ₹450 crore at the national box office in just 17 days since its launch on August 11.

Similarly, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has also reached a domestic total of ₹135 crore within the corresponding timeframe. Another recent addition, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, debuted last Friday and has gathered an impressive ₹40 crore during its initial weekend.

The upcoming two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, have been designated as holidays in certain regions of India due to Onam and Raksha Bandhan respectively. This situation is expected to provide an additional boost to the domestic box office earnings of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The film featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has achieved remarkable success not only in India but also in international markets. In just a month post-release, it has garnered $19.2 million from overseas audiences. This year, its international earnings trail behind only Shah Rukh Khan’s espionage thriller Pathaan, which amassed an impressive $50 million. Consequently, the combined worldwide box office collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani now reaches ₹340 crore.

Helmed and brought to life by Karan Johar, the movie features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and more.

