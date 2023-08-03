Britney Spears Ex-Spouse Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking

Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of Britney Spears from their short-lived 55-hour marriage in 2004, has been arrested for stalking and is currently held in a Tennessee jail. This marks another episode in a string of legal troubles he has faced over the years.

In the past, Alexander made headlines for breaking into Britney’s home on her wedding day, carrying a knife. He was detained by wedding employees, and Britney obtained a restraining order against him for three years. He also faced charges for alleged jewelry theft in 2016, leading to a 128-day jail sentence.

Despite his legal issues, Jason Alexander recently got married to Rebecca Bell, but he continued to post about Britney on social media, discussing her conservatorship. In June 2022, he livestreamed himself breaking into her home before her wedding to Sam Asghari, resulting in his recent arrest.

As the situation unfolds, the public remains concerned about Britney’s safety and how these incidents may affect her life moving forward.

Also Read Britney Spears Emotional Poem on Conservatorship Britney Spears once again took to social media to express her feelings...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.