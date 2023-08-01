Advertisement
Britney Spears' mother-in-law hospitalized after a major accident

Britney Spears’ mother-in-law hospitalized after a major accident

Articles
Britney Spears’ mother-in-law hospitalized after a major accident

Britney Spears’ mother-in-law hospitalized after a major accident

  • Britney Spears’ mom-in-law hospitalized after a major accident in Los Angeles.
  • Spears recently released new song Mind Your Business.
  • Sam shared his sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital for their exceptional support.
Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari’s mother, had a serious accident in Los Angeles and was taken to the emergency room. Fans and followers were worried, but she is now recovering.

In a post shared on his Instagram account on July 29th, the 29-year-old fitness trainer and actor shared his sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at Cedars-Sinai hospital for their exceptional support during this difficult period.

Sam wrote, “Today my mother was involved in a major accident. With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she’s doing okay.” While Sam didn’t provide specific details about the accident, he did share the positive news that his mother is on the road to recovery and is currently “resting it off.”

Amidst the troubling circumstances, there is a glimmer of hope as it seems that Fatima Asghari is now showing signs of improvement. Sam’s comforting message about her “resting it off” brings solace to those who have been worried about her health.

