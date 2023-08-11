BTS Photos Of Drama Serial “Mayi Ri”

“Mayi Ri” is a new drama serial that presents a sensitively crafted narrative centring on the issue of child marriage. Within the storyline, two young students find themselves compelled to enter matrimony due to the pressure of their elders. This drama is a creation of Big Bang Entertainment, produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi. The script for “Mayi Ri” is penned by Fahad Mustafa’s spouse, Sana Fahad, known for her previous work on the popular drama serial “Rang Laga.” Overseeing the direction is Meesam Naqvi.

The ensemble cast of the drama includes Aina Asif, Samar Abbas, Nauman Ijaz, Maria Wasti, Maya Khan, Sajida Syed, Saad Faridi, Amna Malik, Paras Masroor, Usman Mazhar, Hiba Ali, Amna Malik, and Diya Mughal. Currently, eight episodes of the drama have been broadcasted, attracting enthusiastic appreciation from fans for its intense narrative. The camaraderie among the cast members is evident on and off-screen, with behind-the-scenes photos shared on their social media accounts. A selection of these pictures from the “Mayi Ri” cast’s social media profiles is provided below for your perusal.

