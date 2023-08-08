BTS V Drops Debut Album ‘Layover’ Release Date and Tracklist

BTS V is gearing up for his solo debut with a surprise announcement of his album “Layover,” complete with its release date and tracklist. As certain BTS members undertake mandatory military service, others are embracing their individual creative pursuits.

Scheduled for release on September 8, 2023, V’s album “Layover” contains six tracks, including a bonus track. The songs featured are “Rainy Day,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us,” and the bonus track “Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.).”

V has teamed up with ADOR CEO Min Hee Ji for this solo venture. Hee Ji will oversee the album’s production, from music to choreography, design, and promotion. Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Hee Ji noted V’s dedication and unique voice tone, aiming to present music that reflects both V’s preferences and their creative aspirations.

V has previously released solo hits like “Stigma,” “Singularity,” “Inner Child,” “4 O’CLOCK,” “Scenery,” “Winter Bear,” “Blue & Grey,” and more. “Layover” promises to be another exciting chapter in V’s solo musical journey.

