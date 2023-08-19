Can Meghan Markle and Prince Harry save monarchy?

There’s a belief among royal enthusiasts that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry could potentially salvage the monarchy in response to article titled “King Charles to hold royal summit with Kate and William to decide future of monarchy.”

One royal fan shared their perspective, stating, “Though not everyone may share my view, I believe Harry and Meghan were the true hope for modernizing and saving the monarchy.”

The fan continued, emphasizing that both Meghan and Harry possess the ability to engage meaningfully and relate to contemporary issues.

They contrasted this with a more traditional approach, stating, “Charles, William, Kate, and Camilla belong to a bygone era when visits were documented in newsreels with commentary, and what they said didn’t truly matter.”

Drawing parallels to Princess Diana’s relatability, the fan noted that her similar abilities were initially perceived as a threat.

They concluded by questioning the anticipation surrounding the contributions of the current royals, “When was the last time you genuinely looked forward to hearing from them?”

Earlier, insiders had revealed to the publication that King Charles plans to convene a royal summit to outline the monarchy’s future direction.

This highlights the ongoing discussions and speculation surrounding the evolution of the British monarchy.

