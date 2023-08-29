Advertisement
Cardi B Drops Hints About Upcoming Album: ‘Stay tuned’

Cardi B pleasantly surprises her fans by assuring them that an album is on the horizon, arriving “very soon.”

In a recent cover story for Vogue México y Latinoamérica, the 30-year-old rapper disclosed that her upcoming track would be part of her highly anticipated sophomore album. She stated, “I’m not going to release any more collaborations. I’m going to release my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up.”

Cardi B, known for her hit “Bodak Yellow,” acknowledged the anticipation for her second album following the success of her 2018 Grammy-winning debut, “Invasion of Privacy.” She explained, “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now, they did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles.”

Hinting at the release date for her new album, Cardi B playfully teased, “So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Despite her busy schedule since her debut in 2018, including collaborations and her 2021 solo hit “Up,” Cardi B has kept the momentum going. She recently collaborated with her husband, Offset, on the song “Jealousy,” which addresses current rumors about their relationship. This collaboration followed an online dispute between Cardi and Offset, which erupted after Offset released a teaser for the music video tackling reports of “drama” between them.

In response to claims that their argument was staged, Cardi rejected the notion, clarifying that the situation was real and not a promotional stunt. She emphasized this on both Instagram and Twitter, referencing her previous legal victory in a defamation case against YouTuber Tasha K in 2019. The victory reaffirmed Cardi’s position on addressing falsehoods and setting the record straight.

