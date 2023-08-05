Celina Jaitly Responds to Girl Expressing Hatred for Her Brown Skin

Celina Jaitly posted a photo of herself to show that the color of your skin does not dictate your perception of beauty.

Celina Jaitly has written a message aimed at young girls who encounter disparaging remarks about their brown skin tone and aspire to resemble Barbie dolls. She advises them against pursuing a plastic doll-like appearance and emphasizes the beauty inherent in every skin color. The actress shared that she responded to this concern after a girl reached out to express her dislike for her own brown skin.

Celina shared a captivating photo of herself and penned words about the young girl, “Didi I hate my brown skin….” A 15 year old girls (name withheld on request) message to me prompted me to post this version of my photograph created specially for her, to show her that the colour of your skin, eyes or hair does not dictate perception of beauty.”

In the note received by Celina, the girl expressed, “Didi I want to look like you and I want be a real Barbie who is fair and has your eye. I hate my brown colour skin and black eye and hair. Everyone making fun of my dark colour with my aunty from neighbours house ppl call me brown bakri (goat). How can I be like you Why am I like this?”

Attributing it to the influence of the Barbie trend, Celina expressed, “With the entire #barbie AI trend why am I feeling authentic and inclusive representation of different races and ethnicities is lacking on social media. In this entire recent #barbie movies trend on social media beyond the inaccuracies in cultural attire, the AI-generated Barbies everywhere on social media are whitewashed tremendously and I wondered about what message am I personally putting out there to little girls in promoting ideology of beauty.”

She also added, “So I want every girl out there to know that you are beautiful irrespective of your skin colour or eye colour or hair colour. Black is beautiful, brown is beautiful, white is beautiful… Diversity is beautiful. While the social narrative needs to change I want all of you out there reading this to love yourself irrespective of anyone might tell you. Work on being the best version of yourselves and not some Celina Jaitly and definitely NOT a plastic doll. Work out, eat well and healthy, laugh a lot, hang out with positive people who uplift you. You don’t need to be a certain type of narrative of beauty to be successful… you need to be the best version of your unique self.”

“Love & hugs little one my best wishes to you always…Continue to love yourself and grow up to be a a wonderful accomplished young woman !” #hadtobedone,” she said.

Residing in Austria, Celina resides alongside her husband, hotelier Peter Haag, and their trio of sons: 11-year-old twins named Winston and Viraaj, as well as five-year-old Arthur. She boasts an acting career in numerous Hindi films, including Janasheen, No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, and Golmaal Returns.

