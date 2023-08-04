Celine Dion’s Sister Reveals Health Update Of Singer

Celine Dion‘s sister provides a rare update on the singer’s health condition.

Advertisement

Amidst her battle with stiff person syndrome, Celine Dion has been facing challenges with the uncommon neurological condition. She has been residing in her $1.2 million Las Vegas estate with her three sons, René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

Celine’s sister, Linda, who has moved in to help care for her, revealed that the singer is struggling to find effective medications but remains committed to her recovery. Linda shared with Le Journal de Montreal: “When I call her and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard. She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible… She always goes above and beyond, but at one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”

Claudette continued by saying that Celine is making great efforts to keep up her physical fitness and return to performing in the future. “We trust her. It’s innate to her, she’s disciplined in every area of her life… We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important.”

Celine is determined to maintain her physical fitness and eventually return to performing. Despite the challenges of finding suitable medicine, her family holds onto hope for her recovery.

Stiff person syndrome presents symptoms such as muscle rigidity and spasms, and Celine’s journey includes frequent falls due to coordination issues.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.