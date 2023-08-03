Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan Rocks Stylish Avatar in London

Kartik Aaryan is set to mesmerize audiences with his extraordinary portrayal of a sportsman in the highly-anticipated film “Chandu Champion”.

Many praised his irresistible charm, while others raved about his new short hairdo.

Kartik Aaryan himself shared a glimpse of his character through the film’s first-look poster on Instagram.

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is set to mesmerize audiences with his extraordinary portrayal of a sportsman in the highly-anticipated film "Chandu Champion," directed by Kabir Khan. The film, which remains tight-lipped about the sports icon it is based on, has sparked excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its official trailer.

Recently, a series of unseen photos of Kartik Aaryan from the sets of “Chandu Champion” in London have taken the internet by storm. Sporting a fresh look, the actor was seen strolling the streets of London during the first schedule of the sports biopic. He exuded style in a pale olive green hooded shirt paired with a white t-shirt underneath, complemented by relaxed black track pants, white sneakers, and black shades.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding social media with adoring comments.

Kartik Aaryan himself shared a glimpse of his character through the film's first-look poster on Instagram. In the poster, he proudly dons the Indian tricolor on his chest, portraying a real hero who refuses to give up. The actor also revealed that the first shoot schedule in London has successfully concluded.

“Chandu Champion,” helmed by Kabir Khan, is rumored to be centered around the inspiring life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Petkar achieved this remarkable feat in the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Germany as a freestyle swimmer, earning him the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2018.

As the anticipation for “Chandu Champion” builds, fans and film enthusiasts eagerly await the film’s release, eager to witness Kartik Aaryan’s transformative performance and Kabir Khan’s directorial brilliance unfold on the silver screen.

