Channing Tatum Nails Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Look!

Channing Tatum delighted fans by embracing his inner Swiftie at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Los Angeles on August 5. Accompanied by his daughter Everly and her friends, the Magic Mike actor went all out with a DIY shirt and a themed outfit for the concert. The black tee paid tribute to Swift’s hit song, Anti-Hero, with the phrase “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy, it’s me.” Tatum also sported a glitter heart around his right eye, reminiscent of Swift’s 2019 Lover album cover.

Among the star-studded audience were Alicia Keys, Gayle King, and Hilary Duff. Gayle King shared highlights from the show, capturing Tatum rocking out to Swift’s enthusiastic performance of “Shake it Off.” Interestingly, Tatum has a connection to Swift through his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz, who is close friends with the singer and collaborated on some tracks for the Midnights album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, his co-star in the movie Step Up. They divorced in 2018 but have maintained an amicable relationship to co-parent their daughter Everly. Tatum admitted he had to learn some “girl dad” skills, including hair braiding, to take care of Everly on his own. Despite unexpected changes in his family life, he has embraced his role as a devoted father.

