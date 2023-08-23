Charlize Theron Opens Up About Aging Body & Film Roles On Hold

Actress Charlize Theron is placing her personal well-being and physical health above taking on roles that demand significant body transformations.

During an interview, the 48-year-old star of “Fast X” discussed her experience with roles that required drastic changes to her appearance and how these transformations have left lasting impacts. Theron emphasized that she has learned from her past experiences and will no longer commit to extreme physical changes for roles.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” Theron stated to Allure.

Charlize Theron recounted her experience with her role in the film “Monster” when she was 27, where she lost 30 pounds almost overnight. However, she noted that as she’s grown older, such dramatic transformations have become more challenging to manage.

Charlize Theron, who won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in “Monster,” also shared her struggles with gaining weight for her 2018 film “Tully.” She realized that her metabolism had changed due to age, and losing weight was not as simple as before.

Advertisement

While body positivity is embraced today, Theron acknowledged the difficulty of weight gain for film roles. She humorously mentioned the challenges her stylist faced in dressing her for red-carpet events after these transformations.

In current circumstances, especially since she’s involved in more action-oriented films, Theron expressed a desire for the body she had at 25. She playfully commented on the physical changes she now experiences, noting that a few days without exercise result in challenges like soreness and difficulty moving.

Theron’s candid interview highlighted her focus on her overall health and self-care, indicating a shift in her approach to film roles that demand significant body changes.

Also Read Charlize Theron says “early tragedy” in her life made her realise that “You Don’t Have Forever” Charlize Theron tells The Hollywood Reporter that she runs her own life....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.