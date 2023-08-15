Barbie has been dethroned as the best-performing movie this weekend.

It was the Chinese movie No More Bets that surpassed the collection of Greta’s movie.

Here is everything to know about No More Bets.

Barbie’s movie is getting really popular, even though it got banned in some places. It’s considered the best movie of the year and made a lot of money, around 1 billion dollars.

But now, a Chinese movie called “No More Bets” is doing even better and is the top movie in the world.