Chinese movie ‘No More Bets’ beats Barbie to become top film of the Weekend

  • Barbie has been dethroned as the best-performing movie this weekend.
  • It was the Chinese movie No More Bets that surpassed the collection of Greta’s movie.
  • Here is everything to know about No More Bets.
Barbie’s movie is getting really popular, even though it got banned in some places. It’s considered the best movie of the year and made a lot of money, around 1 billion dollars.

But now, a Chinese movie called “No More Bets” is doing even better and is the top movie in the world.

Over the weekend, a Chinese movie called “No More Bets” did really well and made more money than Barbie’s movie.

It earned about 88 million dollars in China, while Barbie’s movie only made around 33.7 million dollars by its fourth weekend. Barbie’s movie became really popular in other countries later on.

For this weekend, Barbie’s movie made 78.8 million dollars in total. The Chinese movie came out on Wednesday and made a lot of money this week, reaching 247.5 million dollars overall.

A new Chinese movie called “No More Bets” came out this week. It’s about a computer programmer and a model who go abroad for good jobs but end up being tricked into doing online fraud by a bad group.

The director, Shen Ao, learned about real cyber fraud cases to make the story. The movie is expected to be a big success and make over 500 million dollars, becoming a popular hit in China. Shen Ao and Ning Hao worked together to make this exciting film.

