Chirag Paswan shares gratitude for no recent collaboration with Kangana Ranaut

Chirag Paswan, formerly an actor and the son of the late politician Ram Vilas Paswan, once appeared in a movie alongside Kangana Ranaut before leaving the Bollywood industry to become a full-time politician. In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts, suggesting that if he were to work with Kangana now, she would criticize him daily for nepotism. Currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Bihar’s Jamui constituency, Chirag Paswan reflected on his 2011 film “Miley Naa Miley Hum” with Kangana. He expressed gratitude for having worked with her at that time, stating, “Thank God I worked with Kangana back then. She would have taken my class every day over nepotism had I done the film now.”

Discussing nepotism further, he remarked, “People decide one’s fate in both industries. Regardless of whether you are the offspring of a superstar, prime minister, or president, if people do not like you… being the child of a prominent figure might be your good fortune, but not necessarily a reflection of your capability.” Chirag mentioned that a brief stint in Bollywood provided him with clarity about his life’s direction. He realized that rehearsing, memorizing lines, and undergoing makeup were not suited for him. When questioned about his decision to leave the film industry, he clarified, “I didn’t leave Bollywood; it left me. I believe I was not meant for it. When you’re young, you develop a passion, and people in school and college encourage you, saying you look good and speak well, so you should give it a try.”

In response to an Indian publication post, filmmaker Aditya Kriplani commented humorously, “If I had a penny for each time someone said ‘to be very honest’….” Despite this, many of Chirag’s fans praised his appearance.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut remains consistently vocal against nepotism. On the day of the release of Karan Johar’s movie “Rocky Aur Rani” last month, she took to Instagram Stories, noting that there were no negative articles or tweets about her that day, humorously asking, “Why is it so quiet? Did a fire break out somewhere? Can someone find out what the nepo gang is busy with today?”

