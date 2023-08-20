Cillian Murphy declines 007 role, but leaves door open for Nolan

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy teamed up for a major hit.

In 2023, Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy teamed up for a major hit. Now, people are curious about their upcoming project.

It seems they might work together on a James Bond movie. A report from The Telegraph says Cillian Murphy might not be sure about playing James Bond in a movie directed by Nolan.

When asked, Murphy, known for his role in “Oppenheimer,” shared his thoughts on taking up the iconic spy role.