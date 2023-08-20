Cillian Murphy declines 007 role, but leaves door open for Nolan

Britney Spears holds onto dogs in divorce with Sam Asghari
In 2023, Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy teamed up for a major hit. Now, people are curious about their upcoming project.
It seems they might work together on a James Bond movie. A report from The Telegraph says Cillian Murphy might not be sure about playing James Bond in a movie directed by Nolan.
When asked, Murphy, known for his role in “Oppenheimer,” shared his thoughts on taking up the iconic spy role.
Recently, Nolan openly talked about how it would be really special to direct a James Bond movie. But he said he has a specific request: he wants to choose the actor for the main role of James Bond himself.
Nolan thinks it’s important for the timing to be just right and for the actor to really fit the character. Nolan usually prefers to work with actors he knows well, like Christian Bale and Cillian Murphy.
However, it seems that Murphy and Nolan don’t agree about their next project.
According to The Telegraph, Cillian Murphy’s ideas about James Bond are different from what fans might think. In an interview, Murphy said he believes a woman should play the role of Bond. But he’s still interested in being part of Nolan’s Bond movie in different roles. He’s excited to see the creative ideas Nolan will bring to the project.
“I’m not James Bond, man, that ship has sailed,” the Peaky Blinders actor elaborated on his thoughts.
