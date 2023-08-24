Murphy doesn’t like talking about himself too much, and this fits with his idea that being quieter in public helps him act better in different roles.

He said “It’s the easiest thing in the world to do!” he says. “Don’t go to openings, don’t go to those parties. It’s avoidable. Then he talks about people keeping themselves grounded “There are still lots of people at a high level” who are grounded “I wish it was easier for me, but it’s excruciating. Who likes talking about themselves?”

Murphy’s career is doing well even though he doesn’t act like a big celebrity. He works in movies, TV shows, and plays without any problems.

He doesn’t care about getting attention for his work. He sticks to his beliefs and focuses on projects that have good writing. Unlike what many people do in Hollywood, he cares a lot about his family and doesn’t change jobs all the time.