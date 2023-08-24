Cillian Murphy opens up about the dark side of Hollywood

Murphy believes it’s not hard to stay away from fame’s problems.

He says you can skip parties and events to do that.

Murphy doesn’t like talking about himself too much.

Cillian Murphy was born in Ireland to teacher parents. He’s different from other actors. Even though he’s really good at acting and looks nice, he doesn’t like being a big celebrity.

He wants to keep things quiet and not too showy. In a talk, he talked about how being in movies can be hard because he doesn’t like talking too much about himself.