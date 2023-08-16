Cillian Murphy reveals emotional attachment to ‘Interstellar’

With Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy’s long-standing collaboration with Nolan has come to a peak.

Murphy’s journey includes prior supporting appearances in Nolan’s works.

Murphy recently had a big role in a movie called “Oppenheimer,” which was directed by Nolan.

Before this, Murphy had smaller roles in Nolan's other movies like Batman and Inception. People really liked Murphy's acting, and some think he might even win an Oscar.

Before this, Murphy had smaller roles in Nolan’s other movies like Batman and Inception. People really liked Murphy’s acting, and some think he might even win an Oscar.

When Murphy was asked if he wanted to be in any of Nolan’s past movies, he said he would have liked to be in “Interstellar,” a space movie Nolan made in 2014.