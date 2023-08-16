Cillian Murphy reveals emotional attachment to ‘Interstellar’

Troubles Continue For Alec Baldwin In The Wake Of ‘Rust’ Shooting Incident
Cillian Murphy and director Christopher Nolan have worked together for a long time. Murphy recently had a big role in a movie called “Oppenheimer,” which was directed by Nolan.
Before this, Murphy had smaller roles in Nolan’s other movies like Batman and Inception. People really liked Murphy’s acting, and some think he might even win an Oscar.
When Murphy was asked if he wanted to be in any of Nolan’s past movies, he said he would have liked to be in “Interstellar,” a space movie Nolan made in 2014.
Cillian Murphy really liked the movie “Interstellar” by Christopher Nolan. It made him feel strong emotions, especially because he saw it when his kids were young.
The movie affected him a lot and he thought it was very touching. He enjoyed watching Nolan’s movies without being in them because he could just enjoy them without worrying about acting. Even though he wasn’t in “Interstellar,” he still loved it a lot.
Nolan’s big space story has Matthew McConaughey as a pilot looking for a new home in space. The movie also has many other important actors like Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine.
Murphy was also asked by The Independent which Nolan film he would recommend watching in combination with Oppenheimer as a double feature.“You could go Interstellar, which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II,” Murphy said. “Dunkirk is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into [Oppenheimer].”
