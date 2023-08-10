Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cillian Murphy reveals ‘one thing’ he hates about Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy reveals ‘one thing’ he hates about Peaky Blinders

Articles
Advertisement
Cillian Murphy reveals ‘one thing’ he hates about Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy reveals ‘one thing’ he hates about Peaky Blinders

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Cillian Murphy finds himself at the center of speculations about the Peaky Blinders movie.
  • Murphy playfully acknowledges that discussing the potential film has been Peaky Blinders worst part.
  • Cillian Murphy played a great role as Tommy Shelby.
Advertisement

Cillian Murphy played a great role as Tommy Shelby in the show Peaky Blinders for six seasons.

Now, people are talking a lot about a movie version of the show. But Cillian seems tired of all the questions about it, even though the creator said it’s happening. In a new talk, he talks about the movie and how the show has been a special journey.

Advertisement

In a talk with Radio Times, Murphy jokes that talking about the possible Peaky Blinders movie isn’t as fun as it used to be.

He humorously refers to the persistent questions about the movie as “probably the worst thing about Peaky Blinders – getting asked about the movie all the time!” He also added “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that.”

Advertisement

Murphy says he’s okay with a movie version but wants a good story. He’s ready to act again if there’s a good enough plot, and he’s waiting for more information before telling fans.

Reflecting on the series’ success, Murphy takes pride in its continuous evolution, stating, “I’m really proud that it has never plateaued and each series has become richer and stronger than the last.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Kanye West’s secret wife Bianca Censori returns to Instagram
Kanye West’s secret wife Bianca Censori returns to Instagram

Bianca Censori has finally made her Instagram account public. She had left...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story