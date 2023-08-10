Cillian Murphy reveals ‘one thing’ he hates about Peaky Blinders

In a talk with Radio Times, Murphy jokes that talking about the possible Peaky Blinders movie isn’t as fun as it used to be.

He humorously refers to the persistent questions about the movie as “probably the worst thing about Peaky Blinders – getting asked about the movie all the time!” He also added “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that.”