Cillian Murphy reveals ‘one thing’ he hates about Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy played a great role as Tommy Shelby in the show Peaky Blinders for six seasons.
Now, people are talking a lot about a movie version of the show. But Cillian seems tired of all the questions about it, even though the creator said it’s happening. In a new talk, he talks about the movie and how the show has been a special journey.
In a talk with Radio Times, Murphy jokes that talking about the possible Peaky Blinders movie isn’t as fun as it used to be.
He humorously refers to the persistent questions about the movie as “probably the worst thing about Peaky Blinders – getting asked about the movie all the time!” He also added “I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see but I have no update for you on that.”
Murphy says he’s okay with a movie version but wants a good story. He’s ready to act again if there’s a good enough plot, and he’s waiting for more information before telling fans.
Reflecting on the series’ success, Murphy takes pride in its continuous evolution, stating, “I’m really proud that it has never plateaued and each series has become richer and stronger than the last.”
