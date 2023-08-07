The actor from ‘Peaky Blinders,’ who is 47 years old, worked hard for months to get ready for his role as a scientist in Christopher Nolan’s big movie ‘Oppenheimer.’

He learned a lot and changed his diet. He also tried to understand how the scientist lived, including his habits of drinking and spending time with women.

The actor thinks that the scientist was complicated because he did things that didn’t always make sense, like creating the bomb and then feeling troubled about it.

He told NME about Oppenheimer: “I do think that he believed it would be the weapon to end all wars.

“He thought that (having the bomb) would motivate countries to form a sort of nuclear world governance.

“He was naïve. Chris (Nolan) used this amazing phrase. We were talking about Oppenheimer’s arc and he said, ‘You know, he’s dancing between the raindrops morally.’ That unlocked something in my mind when I was preparing.”