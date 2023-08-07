Barbillion! Barbie makes history by grossing over $1 billion at the Box Office
Cillian Murphy called J Robert Oppenheimer “naïve” for believing he could stop all wars by creating the atomic bomb.
The actor from ‘Peaky Blinders,’ who is 47 years old, worked hard for months to get ready for his role as a scientist in Christopher Nolan’s big movie ‘Oppenheimer.’
He learned a lot and changed his diet. He also tried to understand how the scientist lived, including his habits of drinking and spending time with women.
The actor thinks that the scientist was complicated because he did things that didn’t always make sense, like creating the bomb and then feeling troubled about it.
He told NME about Oppenheimer: “I do think that he believed it would be the weapon to end all wars.
“He thought that (having the bomb) would motivate countries to form a sort of nuclear world governance.
“He was naïve. Chris (Nolan) used this amazing phrase. We were talking about Oppenheimer’s arc and he said, ‘You know, he’s dancing between the raindrops morally.’ That unlocked something in my mind when I was preparing.”
A scientist named Oppenheimer helped make the atomic bomb for the US Government. They used two of these bombs on cities in Japan, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in 1945. Sadly, this caused the deaths of around 220,000 people.
He spent the rest of his life campaigning for disarmament and was left disgusted at the weapon he called his “gadget”.
Cillian read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the role, the 700-page Hindu religious text the physicist famously quoted from when he said: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”
Before they started making the movie in February 2022, Cillian Murphy spent six months learning. While they were filming for 67 days, he often worked really long hours, up to 18 hours each day.
Cillian tried to look like Oppenheimer, who drank a lot, by eating very little – sometimes just an almond or a piece of celery every day.
Even though playing the role was tough, Cillian didn’t let it make him sad or tired. He took a break afterward.
Cillian said: “You always have to take a holiday after a job. It’s not because… as some journalists like to think, you’re a method actor or whatever.
“It’s because you give so much time to the job and then suddenly you stop. You have all this displaced energy, you know, so you kind of don’t know what to do with yourself… but I’m a very easy going sort of person. It doesn’t weigh me down.”
