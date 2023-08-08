Cillian Murphy talks about ‘deleted scenes’ in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy did a great job in the movie Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan.

Cillian Murphy did a great job in the movie Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan. He acted as J. Robert Oppenheimer, a smart scientist known for helping create the Atom Bomb.

In a new talk, the actor said if there’s more stuff in the movie that we didn’t see. He shared that the movie by Nolan doesn’t have any extra scenes.

Cillian told Collider, “There are no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies; that’s why there are no DVD extras.” He added that Oppenheimer was no exception.

He said, “The script is the movie.” The actor stated that Nolan knows exactly where he’s going to end up. Praising the filmmaker, Cillian said, “He’s not fiddling around with it, trying to change the story. That is the movie.”