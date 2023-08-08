Cillian Murphy talks about ‘deleted scenes’ in Oppenheimer

Bella Hadid SLAMS drug and rehab rumors after Lyme disease battle
Bella Hadid has fired back at suggestions she has been to rehab....
Cillian Murphy did a great job in the movie Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan. He acted as J. Robert Oppenheimer, a smart scientist known for helping create the Atom Bomb.
In a new talk, the actor said if there’s more stuff in the movie that we didn’t see. He shared that the movie by Nolan doesn’t have any extra scenes.
Cillian told Collider, “There are no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies; that’s why there are no DVD extras.” He added that Oppenheimer was no exception.
He said, “The script is the movie.” The actor stated that Nolan knows exactly where he’s going to end up. Praising the filmmaker, Cillian said, “He’s not fiddling around with it, trying to change the story. That is the movie.”
However, back in 2012, Nolan mentioned that he doesn’t usually have extra scenes in his movies. He explained that he works hard to plan everything before shooting because it costs a lot of money and effort to film things and then not use them in the final movie.
He also said this process takes a lot of time and effort, so his films usually don’t have many scenes that didn’t make it into the movie, which might be disappointing for fans who like watching those on DVDs.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
“Oppenheimer” came out on July 21, 2023. It had other famous actors like Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt. The movie was in competition with “Barbie” at the theaters.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.