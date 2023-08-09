Cillian Murphy’s groomer reveals his cheekbones were sculpted to fit Oppenheimer’s character.

Many believe that Oppenheimer’s cheekbones became a metaphor for his phycological state in the film.

People were really excited about Cillian Murphy’s movie Oppenheimer this summer, and it turned out to be great.

The fans are really interested in every little thing about the movie, like what happened behind the scenes and even Cillian Murphy’s unique cheekbones.

As the movie went on, his cheekbones looked even more sunken, and fans want to know about it. Someone who helps him look good talked about it.