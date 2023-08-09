Advertisement
Edition: English
Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer transformation, how he got the cheekbones?

Articles
  • Cillian Murphy’s groomer reveals his cheekbones were sculpted to fit Oppenheimer’s character.
  • Many believe that Oppenheimer’s cheekbones became a metaphor for his phycological state in the film.
  • The fans are really interested in every little thing about the movie.
People were really excited about Cillian Murphy’s movie Oppenheimer this summer, and it turned out to be great.

The fans are really interested in every little thing about the movie, like what happened behind the scenes and even Cillian Murphy’s unique cheekbones.

As the movie went on, his cheekbones looked even more sunken, and fans want to know about it. Someone who helps him look good talked about it.

If you’re wondering why Cillian Murphy looked mysterious and interesting in the movie, his stylist has shared the secret.

They used a special bronzer to make his cheekbones stand out even more. Cillian, who is 47 years old, has a unique face shape that you can really notice in the Oppenheimer movie.

The person who helps him look good, Gareth Bromell, said they used a bronzer called Tom Ford’s Soleil Glow Bronzer, which costs $70, to make his face look more intense and shaped.

When they were making the Oppenheimer movie, Bromell chose the Ford Bronzer because it feels nice on the skin and doesn’t look too thick.

This was a good choice for the movie’s style and the time it’s set in. The bronzer has something in it that makes the skin look smooth and perfect, and that’s why they used it to make the character’s cheekbones look better, but not too obvious.

