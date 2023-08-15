Cillian Murphy’s THIS film has not been released since 1990

Is Beyonce Standing by Lizzo amidst sexual harassment lawsuit?
Cillian Murphy became even more famous after being in Peaky Blinders, and Oppenheimer added to his success. People think he might win an award for this Christopher Nolan movie.
But did you know he made a movie in the 1990s that still hasn’t been released? Yes, there’s a movie from the 90s that might not come out in theaters for a while.
The title of his movie was “Hippie Hippie Shake.” The movie “Hippie Hippie Shake,” starring Cillian Murphy, has encountered a bumpy road on its way to theaters.
The movie is about an Australian publisher named Richard Neville. But making the movie has been really tough and it started way back in 1998. A company called Working Title Film Productions got the rights to a book about Neville. But everything was slow from the start – writing the movie, making it, and even filming it started later than usual.
The people they chose to act in the movie, like Cillian Murphy playing Richard Neville, seemed like a good idea. But then, the movie had a lot of issues.
The director, Beeban Kidron, left when they were almost done making it. The company making the movie also had money problems. Even with all these problems, both Richard Neville and Cillian Murphy kept working on the movie because they believed in it.
