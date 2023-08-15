“Cinema has been reduced to vulgar business of numbers”, Isha Talwar

Isha Talwar recently took to her Instagram account to share the IMDB ratings of recently released Indian films, urging the “real writers to stand up” and address the situation. According to the actor, the industry’s suffering is a consequence of the prevailing obsession with box office figures.

“Cinema has been reduced to a vulgar business of numbers. Do you remember having discussion about the box office performance or the first week collection during the 1990s. No!. But now it’s all about algorithm…ki kis picture ne kitna business kara. People are criticising the content and still they are reaching ₹500 crore mark, which I don’t understand how,” she says urging makers to “at least see what you are making”.

She goes on to elaborate that not providing opportunities to new talents contributes to the recycling of the same old content. “We have rendered the industry inaccessible for newcomers. Breaking into it is nearly impossible for emerging talents. The narratives circulating in the market have instilled so much fear in potential talent that they hesitate to step towards the industry,” she reveals. Here, the 35-year-old poses a question, “But if we don’t welcome fresh talent, how can our output meet the standards?”

Isha Talwar also highlights that the industry doesn’t function based on merit alone; individuals receive opportunities not solely due to their talent, but due to various other factors.

“They don’t recognize your value and aptitude. To be part of a big-budget film, you must be a recognizable face. Without the existence of OTT platforms, would actors like me find work? I’m uncertain. I grappled for a decade without any prospects, until Mirzapur happened. Even today, after projects like Saas Bahu and Flamingo, I continue to audition. All I can assert is that proficiency isn’t sufficient here,” she asserts. Yet, when inquired if her outspokenness about the industry’s issues stems from anger, Talwar clarifies, “No.”

Rather, she expounds, “It stems from a place of concern. It’s not that I lack scripts. I have a substantial workload. I’m engaged in a Punjabi project. I hold immense respect for regional cinema, considering the content we craft for pan India. However, I would appreciate the creation of engaging pan India films. I don’t recall the last time I enjoyed a good Bollywood commercial film. In contrast, I recently watched the Korean movie ‘Past Life,’ and it was so captivating that I would choose to watch it again over a Bollywood film,” Isha Talwar concludes.

