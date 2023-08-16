Cole Sprouse Reflects On Fan Backlash After Her Split From Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse shared his experience of facing a strong reaction from Riverdale fans following his split with his co-star Lili Reinhart.

In a recent interview, published on August 15th, the Riverdale cast gathered to discuss their journey on the show, which concluded after seven seasons this year. Throughout the series, Sprouse, aged 31, portrayed Jughead Jones, while Reinhart played the role of Betty Cooper. Their characters’ on-screen romance spanned from the first season until the fifth, paralleling their real-life relationship that began in 2017.

Although their relationship had its ups and downs over three years, they officially parted ways in 2020. The news of the Sprousehart split left devoted fans saddened, and unfortunately, some took their emotions to an extreme.

“I receive a lot of material sent to my home or my loved ones’ homes,” Sprouse shared with the publication. “Death threats, genuinely unpleasant, and even criminal content.”

He elaborated that this reaction was largely due to certain cast members “dating our colleagues.” Beyond Sprouse and Reinhart’s relationship, co-stars Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) and Charles Melton (Reggie Mantle) had dated from 2018 to 2019.

Cole Sprouse added that it appeared fans had difficulty distinguishing between the fictional and real aspects of their lives.

“Is this an outcome of a profound love? Or is this what fanaticism manifests as?” Sprouse pondered. “Possibly due to the blurred boundaries in the eyes of our audience, it becomes challenging to untangle those elements as life goes on.”

As of now, Sprouse is in a relationship with model Ari Fournier, with initial reports linking them in February 2021.

