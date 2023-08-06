Controversy Erupts As Amir Khan Accused Of Trying To Bribe His Wife

Amir Khan gifts wife Faryal Makhdoom a Mercedes Benz G Wagon
Amir Khan, the former British professional boxer of Pakistani descent, has enjoyed a successful career in boxing, spanning from 2005 to 2022. Following his retirement, he has been relishing family life, being married to Faryal Makhdoom and sharing three children with her.
However, their relationship hit a rough patch when a model accused Khan of infidelity. Despite the scandal, Khan took responsibility for his actions, apologized to his wife, and tried to mend their bond.
In an affectionate gesture, Khan surprised Faryal with an opulent gift, an exquisite Mercedes Benz G Wagon. He shared pictures of them enjoying a drive in the car on social media, along with a sweet note expressing his intentions. He wrote Along with a series of beautiful pictures of them taking a drive in the car, he penned a sweet note stating, “Little gift for @faryalmakhdoom. I know how much she loves G wagons so I wanted to surprise her. Hope you like it ???????? Thanks to @exoticcarsdubai for sourcing the car #gwagon #amg”
Nevertheless, some fans were displeased, criticizing Khan for seemingly trying to bribe his wife following the controversy.
