Controversy Erupts As Amir Khan Accused Of Trying To Bribe His Wife

In an affectionate gesture, Khan surprised Faryal with an opulent gift, an exquisite Mercedes Benz G Wagon. He shared pictures of them enjoying a drive in the car on social media, along with a sweet note expressing his intentions. He wrote Along with a series of beautiful pictures of them taking a drive in the car, he penned a sweet note stating, “Little gift for @faryalmakhdoom. I know how much she loves G wagons so I wanted to surprise her. Hope you like it ???????? Thanks to @exoticcarsdubai for sourcing the car #gwagon #amg”

Nevertheless, some fans were displeased, criticizing Khan for seemingly trying to bribe his wife following the controversy.

