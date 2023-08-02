Could Meghan Markle leave Prince Harry to pursue her goals?

Meghan Markle, who bid farewell to Hollywood to marry Prince Harry and left royal duties to pursue a life of her choosing in America, may potentially leave her husband for her “political ambitions.”

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from his royal role to lead a stress-free life with Meghan Markle and their children, reportedly finds himself in a difficult situation due to an unexpected boost to his wife’s ambitions.

Valerie Biden Owens, US President Joe Biden’s sister, is said to be a “fan” of Meghan and has shown support for the idea of her running for the White House, as per a recent report.

Since relocating to the US after leaving the royal family in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex has allegedly been eyeing a political career. There are speculations that her ambitions might lead to her parting ways with Harry.

While many have ridiculed Meghan’s alleged political aspirations, she may find comfort in having a direct connection to the presidency.

On the other hand, King Charles III’s younger son, Harry, might have a less enthusiastic view of this development, according to GB News’ Emily Carver. She suggests that the Duke may not be keen on his wife’s political ambitions, as they have different aspirations.

“It’s a little bit tricky. They have very different ambitions,” Carver shared with Ellie Costello and Stephen Dixon. She further noted that Meghan Markle seems to desire everything, aiming to achieve the pinnacle of success, while Harry’s focus may be tied to past court cases, which makes the situation quite unusual.

“Meghan in the White House, now that would be something,” Carver added.

Former Liberal Democrat Minister Norman Baker also chimed in on the story, expressing his thoughts on the potential scenario where Meghan could become the most popular female candidate, surpassing figures like Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

He described American politics as unpredictable and beyond bonkers, musing on the possibility of Harry being referred to as the “First Gentleman” if such a situation were to unfold.

