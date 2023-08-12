Cressida Bonas posts her 1st posts after Prince Harry’s HRH title was revoked

Sharing her first social media post in the wake of the removal of Prince Harry’s HRH title, his former girlfriend Cressida Bonas took to Instagram to upload a heartwarming image in her stories.

The British actress posted a delightful picture of her son reveling on a beach.

Cressida, now married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley since July 2020, joined her husband in welcoming their son last year, whom they named Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley.

Recently, Cressida and her husband commemorated their third wedding anniversary.

This Instagram update marks Cressida’s return to social media after the royal family eliminated her former partner Prince Harry’s HRH title from their official website. This change occurred during his visit to Japan and Singapore.

Advertisement

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry’s romantic involvement spanned two years from 2012 to 2014, initially kindled by an introduction through his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Meghan Markle mistake for King Charles as Prince Harry undermines monarchy King Charles of Britain has received a stern caution that his perceived...