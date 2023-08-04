Dalton Gomez Deactivates Instagram Amid Cheating Allegations

Ariana Grande’s ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, was allegedly seen behaving as if he were single before their divorce announcement, prompting him to deactivate his Instagram account.

According to an anonymous source from DeuxMoi, the troubles in their marriage may have originated from Gomez’s alleged involvement with other women months before their relationship came to an end. The real-estate agent attended a Hollywood party, trying to keep a low profile while not portraying himself as a married man.

The source shared, “I attended an event where there were a bunch of celebrities. Dalton was there, but he was being low-key (was wearing a hat, shades). He clearly didn’t want to be recognized, but made it obvious with his disguise.”

The source further claimed that Gomez was seen surrounded by multiple women, seemingly enjoying their company and not behaving like a married man.

“[Dalton Gomez] had girls literally SURROUNDING him. Not kidding. He had his own cabana with his friends, and he was not acting married.”

Advertisement

In response to this situation, the source’s intoxicated friend confronted Gomez about his marriage to Ariana Grande, but he allegedly denied knowing her.

“So my drunk friend wanted to call him out on it. She approached him, and said ‘Do you know who Ariana Grande is?’ He literally said, ‘Never heard of her before.’ So my friend said, ‘Well you should, that’s your WIFE!!!”‘ He seemed startled, fearing he had been recognized or caught, and quickly left the party.”

Following this incident, Gomez reportedly deactivated his Instagram account, and it has remained deactivated since then.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Dalton Gomez resists sobbing as Ariana Grande sings fairytale It appears that Dalton Gomez is not handling the breakup with Ariana...