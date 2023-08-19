Darius Jackson slams ‘moved on’ reports from Keke Palmer

Reports surfaced claiming Darius Jackson had not moved on from his relationship with Keke Palmer.

Earlier, rumors began swirling that Jackson and Palmer had parted ways after two years.

Jackson chose to channel a classic movie moment to encapsulate his sentiment.

Amidst the world of relationship rumors and celebrity updates, a tempest of speculation and inaccuracies emerged, placing Darius Jackson in the spotlight of controversy.

Allegations said that he had transitioned away from his bond with Keke Palmer. Taking to Twitter, Jackson delivered a sincere retort, dispelling the rumors and revealing his exasperation towards the unfounded claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

The romantic entanglement of Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer has captivated public curiosity ever since their initial encounter at a Memorial Day gathering in 2021. Nonetheless, it wasn't until the arrival of March 2022 that Palmer formally unveiled their amorous companionship. With both individuals at the age of 29, their relationship appeared robust, and a fresh chapter unfurled when they joyfully embraced parenthood, welcoming their son named Leodis in the throes of February 2023. A few days ago, people started talking about Jackson and Palmer breaking up after being together for two years. Someone even said Jackson had found someone else, which got people talking even more. But Jackson went on Twitter to tell everyone that this wasn't true. He said he hadn't talked to anyone about the breakup and hadn't let anyone speak for him. He was annoyed about all the stories and posts that were spreading, and he wanted everyone to know they were wrong.