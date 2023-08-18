Dave Holmes Files Lawsuit Against Coldplay, Citing Contractual Disagreement

Coldplay is currently facing a legal dispute as their former manager, Dave Holmes, has reportedly filed a lawsuit citing a “contractual dispute.”

The renowned band, consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, allegedly ended their working relationship with Holmes about a year ago, after a successful 22-year partnership. Holmes, who became part of Coldplay in 2001 following the departure of their original manager Phil Harvey, played a significant role in guiding the band’s career trajectory.

Although the separation between Holmes and Coldplay was kept under wraps, recent developments suggest that the parting was not as amicable as it seemed.

News has emerged that Dave Holmes has initiated legal proceedings in the UK, signaling the start of a legal clash between him and the band. Coldplay’s representative has confirmed this occurrence to reputable sources, including Variety.

Following this legal altercation, the management responsibilities have been assumed by Phil Harvey, the band’s first manager, alongside Mandi Frost and Arlene Moon, who collectively collaborated with Dave Holmes for an extended period.

Recent reports indicate that Coldplay is in advanced discussions to headline the renowned Glastonbury music festival in 2024, a prospect that has generated significant attention within the music community.

According to The Sun, the group seems to have strategically coordinated their 2024 schedules to align with the iconic Glastonbury festival dates.

