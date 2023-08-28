David Harbour Enjoys Watching ‘Stranger Things’ Cast-Mates Grow

David Harbour said it was funny to see the Stranger Things kids grow up.

He was wrong about his expectations for the kids’ future paths.

The kids have surprised him in a gratifying and not-so-gratifying way.

Advertisement

In an interview, David Harbour, known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things where he takes on a fatherly role for the kids, shared his thoughts on observing his co-stars’ maturation throughout the show’s initial four seasons.

He said, “ …early on, it was very funny to see the sprouts of Stranger Things kids. We had, like, five of them that first season. The brood keeps growing, but they were all little saplings.”

He mentioned that while he had his own expectations about the future paths of the young cast members, he consistently found himself pleasantly surprised by their choices. “So we all put bets on various ones going in various ways, and I was wrong about every single one of them. So it’s gratifying, sometimes, and not gratifying the next. But it’s been interesting to see kids surprise me in this business.”

While shooting the first season of “Stranger Things,” the youthful actors’ ages matched those of the characters, approximately 12 years old. However, by the time season 4 aired in 2022, the characters had grown to about 15 years old, navigating their initial year of high school.

Nevertheless, the performers were already in their late teens or early twenties. The commencement of shooting for the fifth season is postponed due to a dual strike, leading to the cast, who were once children on the show, maturing into adults before revisiting their renowned characters.

The ages of the actors might pose a challenge to the series’ continuity. If season 5 closely follows season 4, the actors would need to play characters who are 15 years old, despite being in their twenties.

Advertisement

A widely discussed idea proposes that in season 5, there could be a time leap to match the ages of the cast and characters. Harbour indicated this possibility, noting that the upcoming season won’t immediately continue from season 4. A significant time jump might help synchronize characters’ ages with the actors’ more mature looks, enhancing consistency.

Also Read Dolly Parton Supports Kate Middleton Amidst New Wave of Criticism Dolly Parton declined a tea meetup invitation from Kate Middleton. Parton expressed...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.