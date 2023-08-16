Dean Gaffney Overwhelmed By Grief Following Mother’s Passing

Dean Gaffney, known for his role in EastEnders, has revealed a profound family tragedy that has left him grappling with an intense level of anguish unlike any he has encountered before.

Gaffney, aged 45 and recognized for portraying Robbie Jackson in the longstanding BBC series, took to Instagram to express a deeply heartfelt tribute. He shared that he is “completely devastated” by the passing of his mother, Marian, at the age of 69. Gaffney shared an image of his mother and conveyed how profoundly her loss has affected him.

In his emotional post, Gaffney disclosed that he was the one who discovered his mother’s body, a fact that brings him a sense of solace. He encouraged others to openly communicate their feelings to their loved ones and to cherish their time together.

“I was, am and always will be a mummy’s boy so this news has completely floored me,” he expressed. “I spoke to her every day and in some ways I’m glad I’m the one that found her asleep.”

Reflecting on the cherished moments he shared with his mother, Dean Gaffney continued, “Whilst I understand the circle of life means everyone will feel this pain at some point in their lives, life can be very cruel at times, 69 is no age.”

The pain of realizing that he will never be able to physically interact with or converse with his mother again is a level of suffering that he has never known before. He urged people to express their love genuinely and be fully present with their loved ones.

“We all tell our parents and loved ones we love them flippantly at the end of a phone call but please tell them you actually really love them… put down that phone when you’re with them, as my mums only criticism of me was that I would be on my phone when in her company. Life really does change from one minute to the next,” Gaffney emphasized.

Dean Gaffney concluded his tribute with an outpouring of love and emotion: “I truly love you Mum, you don’t only hold a special place in my heart, you are my heart.”

Gaffney’s former co-stars and friends, familiar with his mother’s character, also joined in sharing their condolences for his profound loss.

