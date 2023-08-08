Deepika Padukone Celebrates 10 Years of Chennai Express, Shares Funny Video with Ranveer Singh

Chennai Express, a movie directed by Rohit Shetty, has completed 10 years since its release.

The film features Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles.

Deepika Padukone shared a video with Ranveer Singh to commemorate the film’s 10th anniversary.

Rohit Shetty’s directed movie “Chennai Express,” featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, has marked a decade since its release on August 8. Over the years, the film’s distinctive backdrop, exceptional performances, and captivating narrative continue to win hearts. The tale of Rahul (SRK), who embarks on a journey to immerse his grandfather’s ashes in Rameshwaram, encountering the uproar of Meenamma’s criminal family, adeptly blends romance and comedy genres.

To commemorate the film’s 10th anniversary, Deepika shared a lighthearted video with her spouse Ranveer Singh, while also conveying her heartfelt appreciation.

Some time back, Deepika Padukone, known for her role as Meenamma in Chennai Express, used her Instagram platform to show her appreciation as the movie reached its 10-year milestone since release. The actor posted a humorous video alongside her spouse, Ranveer Singh, where they playfully recreated a dialogue between the characters Meenamma and Rahul from the film.

In her post, Deepika shared the video and added a caption, “They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date…(red heart). #10YearsOfChennaiExpress.”

She also mentioned Rohit Shetty, SRK, and Ranveer in her post. Immediately after Deepika posted the content, fans swiftly responded to it. One individual commented, “BAJIRAO × MEENAMMA (fire emoji).” Another fan commented, “i can’t believe it’s been ten years dangggggg i remember going to go watch it with my parents a week before sixth grade started!!!!!! DANGGGGGG.” “deepika playing loud characters is such a mood,” wrote a fan. “Such an adorable video,” commented a fan. Some fans praised Ranveer as one comment read, “That ain’t Deepika and Ranveer that’s Bajirao and Mastani after watching Chennai Express.”

In the meantime, “Chennai Express” hit theaters on August 8, 2013. The movie stands out as a blockbuster in the annals of cinema. The film’s ensemble also features significant roles played by Nikitin Dheer, Lekh Tandon, and other cast members.

