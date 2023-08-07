Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Post for Hubby Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Post for Hubby Ranveer Singh

Articles
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Post for Hubby Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Post for Hubby Ranveer Singh

Advertisement
  • Deepika Padukone is one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry.
  • Recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a love-filled post dedicated to her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.
  • It highlighted the importance of laughter, wit, and support through both joyous and challenging times.
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone, one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry, recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a love-filled post dedicated to her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The post featured a beautiful quote by N’tima that emphasized the importance of marrying your best friend. Deepika tagged Ranveer, who is currently celebrating the success of his film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” with Alia Bhatt, in the heartfelt message.

The quote touched on the significance of finding a partner who not only loves you but also shares a strong and happy friendship. It highlighted the importance of laughter, wit, and support through both joyous and challenging times. Deepika emphasized the essence of a love that remains passionate and unwavering, even in the face of adversity.

Deepika Padukone says ‘marry your best friend’ as she dedicates love-filled post to husband Ranveer Singh

Since their intimate wedding in 2018, Deepika and Ranveer have been setting major couple goals, continuously melting the hearts of their fans with their social media displays of affection. They are admired not only for their on-screen chemistry but also for their genuine love and camaraderie off-screen.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” while Deepika Padukone is gearing up for exciting projects like “Project K” alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Siddharth Anand’s “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika’s touching dedication to her husband Ranveer once again proves that they are truly a couple to admire and look up to in both their personal and professional lives.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter

and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone Shines with Ranveer’s Dialogue in New Release
Deepika Padukone Shines with Ranveer’s Dialogue in New Release

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story