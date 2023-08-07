Deepika Padukone’s Heartfelt Post for Hubby Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry.

Deepika Padukone, one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry, recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a love-filled post dedicated to her husband, actor Ranveer Singh. The post featured a beautiful quote by N’tima that emphasized the importance of marrying your best friend. Deepika tagged Ranveer, who is currently celebrating the success of his film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” with Alia Bhatt, in the heartfelt message.

The quote touched on the significance of finding a partner who not only loves you but also shares a strong and happy friendship. It highlighted the importance of laughter, wit, and support through both joyous and challenging times. Deepika emphasized the essence of a love that remains passionate and unwavering, even in the face of adversity.

Since their intimate wedding in 2018, Deepika and Ranveer have been setting major couple goals, continuously melting the hearts of their fans with their social media displays of affection. They are admired not only for their on-screen chemistry but also for their genuine love and camaraderie off-screen.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” while Deepika Padukone is gearing up for exciting projects like “Project K” alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Siddharth Anand’s “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika’s touching dedication to her husband Ranveer once again proves that they are truly a couple to admire and look up to in both their personal and professional lives.

