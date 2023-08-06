Deepika Padukone’s Thoughtful Friendship Day Note with Tag to Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone posted a heartfelt message on Instagram Stories dedicated to her husband, Ranveer Singh.

She advised people to marry their best friend.

She said that a true friendship is based on laughter, wit, and support.

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone commemorated Friendship Day by sharing a heartfelt message dedicated to her spouse, actor Ranveer Singh. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Deepika posted a note that initiated with the words “Marry your best friend,” while mentioning Ranveer in the post.

On Friendship Day, Deepika posted a unique message on her Instagram Stories. The message said, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep, and dark.” She also included Ranveer’s tag in her Instagram Story.

After a six-year courtship, Deepika and Ranveer exchanged vows in November 2018. Their collaboration extended to multiple movies including Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

In a recent event, Ranveer treated Deepika to a screening of his latest movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” Following the show, he shared a video where the couple is seen dancing to the hit track “What Jhumka” from the film. In a lighthearted moment, Ranveer playfully encourages Deepika to imitate his character Rocky from the movie. The video concludes with Deepika’s laughter as she shares a joyful moment with Ranveer, “Only you can do this.” In the caption that accompanied the video, Ranveer expressed his thoughts as follows: “She LLLLLLLOVED it! @deepikapadukone #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

In the upcoming action thriller “Kalki 2898 AD,” Deepika Padukone is set to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Reports indicate that Deepika has a unique dance performance in the Shah Rukh Khan-led movie “Jawan.” The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, boasting intense action scenes. Anticipated for release this September, it promises high-energy action sequences.

