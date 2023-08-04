Delayed ‘Barbie’ movie finally hits UAE screens

The release of the “Barbie” movie in the UAE was delayed by over a month.

The UAE Media Council did not specify the reason for the delay.

It is also the first live-action Barbie movie to be released, and it is sure to be a draw for fans of the iconic doll.

The release of the “Barbie” movie in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was delayed by over a month, from its original release date of July 20, 2023, to August 31, 2023.

The UAE Media Council did not specify the reason for the delay, but it is possible that the movie’s content was deemed to be inappropriate for audiences in the UAE.

The UAE has strict censorship laws that prohibit the screening of movies that are considered to be offensive to Islam or to the UAE’s culture and values.

The “Barbie” movie has been the subject of some controversy in the Middle East, with some critics arguing that it promotes Western values and ideals that are incompatible with Islamic teachings.

The movie’s director, Greta Gerwig, has denied these claims, saying that the movie is simply a “coming-of-age story” about a young woman who discovers her own power and potential.

Despite the delay, the “Barbie” movie is still expected to be a box office success in the UAE. The movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, and it has received positive reviews from critics.

It will be interesting to see how the “Barbie” movie is received by audiences in the UAE. The movie has the potential to be a major cultural phenomenon, but it could also face backlash from those who find its content to be offensive. Only time will tell how the movie will be received in the UAE.

