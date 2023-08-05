Dhanush-Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein: Nov 2023 Shoot

Rai revealed that “Tere Ishk Mein” belongs to the same universe as “Raanjhanaa,” with characters sharing a similar heartbeat.

Dhanush and Anand L. Rai’s much-anticipated collaboration, “Tere Ishk Mein,” is set to begin shooting in November 2023, marking the tenth anniversary of their acclaimed film “Raanjhanaa.” Rai revealed that “Tere Ishk Mein” belongs to the same universe as “Raanjhanaa,” with characters sharing a similar heartbeat.

Writers Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, have nearly completed the script, and pre-production will kick off in October. The shoot is planned to take place extensively in Uttar Pradesh, with a tragic love story as the movie’s theme. Dhanush will play the role of an angry young man named Shekhar, while the female lead is yet to be finalized.

The film is scheduled for a straight three-month shooting schedule, aiming for a mid-2024 release. Dhanush will join the project after wrapping up his ongoing assignments in the South, including his second directorial venture “D50” and Sekhar Kammula’s Pan-India movie. Following “Tere Ishk Mein,” Dhanush is expected to work on Vetrimaaran’s project centered around the Kolar Gold Field.

On the production front, Aanand L. Rai has an exciting lineup, including Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba,” an action thriller, and a social drama. He is also likely to direct a web series next year. Rai’s directorial ventures have been well-received, including “Raanjhanaa,” the “Tanu Weds Manu” franchise, “Zero,” “Atrangi Re,” and “Raksha Bandhan.”

The announcement of “Tere Ishk Mein” has already generated excitement among moviegoers, and fans are eagerly awaiting further updates from the makers.

