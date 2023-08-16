Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Aamir Khan, & Son Azad’s Photo Melts Netizen’s Hearts

Dharmendra, the iconic actor, marked a remarkable return to the big screen after a significant hiatus with the recent hit film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” In this Karan Johar-directed venture, the veteran actor portrayed the character Kanwal Lund, the grandfather of the protagonist Rocky Randhawa portrayed by Ranveer Singh. Following this success, Dharmendra is gearing up for a renewed presence in the film industry, with promising projects in his pipeline. In the midst of this, the senior superstar is captivating the online world with recent snapshots alongside Aamir Khan.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the legendary actor shared a set of delightful pictures featuring himself alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Sources indicate that Dharmendra and his eldest son, fellow senior actor Bobby Deol, recently engaged in a warm encounter with Khan, enjoying some quality moments together. Accompanied by his younger son Azad Rao Khan, the “Laal Singh Chaddha” star contributed to the heartwarming rendezvous. Dharmendra penned, “Aai… Bahut hi pyaare mulaaqaat… Aamir aur uske pyare bete ke saath… Yaadon ki Baaraat” (It was a delightful meeting with Aamir and his dear son… A procession of memories), alongside the images shared on his Twitter account.

Aai …bahut hi pyaaree mulaaqaat ….Amir aur usk pyaree bete ki saath….. …🎬Yaadon ki Baaraat 💕💕💕💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/rfOvo7Bmeg — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 15, 2023

The images of Aamir Khan and his son Azad with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol have taken the internet by storm. Netizens, captivated by the snapshots, have expressed their intrigue regarding the purpose behind this meeting. Film enthusiasts, on the other hand, have fervently expressed their wish to witness the collaboration of these two legends in an upcoming film. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Dharmendra is poised to play a significant role in Dinesh Vijan’s forthcoming untitled romantic comedy, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. According to the latest updates, the veteran actor will portray Shahid’s grandfather in this project, which is currently in its final stages of filming.

As it is widely known, the esteemed Mr. Perfectionist of Hindi cinema is presently on a hiatus from his acting commitments, dedicating his time to family, particularly his children Junaid, Ira, and Azad. Nonetheless, reports indicate that Aamir Khan is poised for a triumphant comeback with an upcoming biographical film under the direction of the acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

