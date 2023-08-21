Dharmendra Responds to Fan’s Gesture of Booking Free Gadar 2 Screening for Village

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster in Indian cinema history.

A fan arranged a complimentary screening of Gadar 2 for the entire village in Ujjain.

Dharmendra responded to a fan’s Twitter post showcasing the video.

“Gadar 2,” featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has remarkably exceeded expectations, emerging as a blockbuster in Indian cinema history. The sequel to the 2001 hit “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” has garnered extensive adoration from both audiences and critics. The fervor for Anil Sharma’s directorial venture continues to escalate, with no signs of diminishing.

Notably, fans in Rajasthan previously arrived on tractors to watch the film. Adding to the fervor, a supporter arranged a complimentary screening of “Gadar 2” for the entire village in Ujjain. Dharmendra, the revered actor and father of Sunny Deol, responded to a fan’s Twitter post showcasing the video.

Not long ago, the seasoned actor Dharmendra used his Twitter account to share a video depicting a group of villagers arriving for the Gadar 2 screening on motorcycles, accompanied by a DJ. In response to the video, Dharmendra expressed his thoughts in Hindi, “Seeing this love full of love, the spirits get high.”

Reportedly, a fan named Dharmendra arranged the complimentary screening in honor of his late father, Lakshminaraya, who was an ardent admirer of Sunny Deol. In response to this heartfelt gesture, the seasoned actor conveyed his feelings in Hindi, which can be summarized as follows, “Dear Dharmendra, give lots of love to the son who gave so much respect to his dear father’s wishes. My dear brother, God rest the soul of your dear father.”

Hema Malini also expressed her admiration for Gadar 2, stating that “Bohot hi achha laga. Jo expected tha waise hi tha. Bohot hi interesting hai. Aisa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka uss zamane ke film ke zaisa ek daur hai. Anil Sharma Ji ne bohot beautiful direction kiya hai aur Sunny (Deol) is superb. Utkarsh ne bhi bohot sundar acting kiya hai. It’s a nice message for India and Pakistan.”

In the thrilling sequel, the well-received dynamic between Sunny and Ameesha took center stage once again, portraying their iconic on-screen chemistry. They resumed their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena, accompanied by Utkarsh Sharma portraying their son Jeetey in his adult years.

In the meantime, Gadar 2 made its debut on August 11, 2023. Alongside Sunny and Ameesha, the film boasts a cast that includes Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Rakesh Bedi, and numerous other notable actors in significant roles.

